Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian says the Ukrainian government is not planning to block the transit of Russian goods.

He said this live on the Fifth television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The transiting has been decreasing for several years. Russia does this purposefully to weaken Ukraine and we cannot influence this. We are not planning to block the transit because we have commitments within the World Trade Organization,” he said.

According to the Minister, Russia employs all of its capacities to destabilize the region of the Azov Sea.

In the first six months of 2018, the cargo flow through the Mariupol commercial port in Donetsk region decreased by 10% year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Infrastructure Minister Omelian said that the Cabinet of Ministers was considering the possibility of cutting rail links with Russia.

Minister Omelian is not ruling out the possibility of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) deciding to cut rail links between Ukraine and Russia.