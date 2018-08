Court Sentences Former Agent Of Presidential Candidate Putin At Election In Crimea To Suspended 3 Years And 3

The Desnianskyi District Court of Kyiv has sentenced Elena Odnovol, who was the agent of Russian President Vladimir Putin as a presidential candidate at the election in the Russia-annexed Crimea, to suspended 3 years and 3 months in prison.

The press service of the office of the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The verdict was read on August 16.

The court endorsed the agreement between the prosecutor of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Elena Odnovol where she fully admits her guilt.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 23, 2018, Ukrainian law enforcers detained the agent of presidential candidate Vladimir Putin in Kherson region.

A court ordered detention as a measure of preventive punishment for her.