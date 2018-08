The Justice Ministry of Ukraine has replaced the administration of the Lukianivka (Kyiv) remand prison.

Yurii Maslak, press secretary of the deputy justice minister in charge of the penal system, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“Ruslan Romashkov, former head of the Boryspil colony, will be appointed the head of the remand prison today,” he said.

He says the head and all deputy heads of the remand prison have been dismissed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 9, 2018, jailed former members of the Tornado special police unit rioted in the Lukyanivka remand prison (the Kyiv remand prison), using cold weapons and explosives, as a result of which a prison employee was injured.

Police have commenced investigation.