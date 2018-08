Tender Committee Suspends Auction On Construction Of Subway Section To Vynohradar Housing Estate For UAH 5.9 B

The tender committee has suspended an auction on construction of the Syrets-Pechersk subway line section from the Syrets subway station to housing estate Vynohradar for UAH 5.9 billion until a decision on a complaint from the Adamant Company whose bid was rejected by the tender committee.

This is said in the documents of the tender published in the ProZorro system of public procurements, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the Kyiv-based Interbudtonel, Kyiv-based Kyivmetrobud and Mukachevo-based Adamant construction company submitted their bids.

The bid of Adamant was rejected for formal mistakes in the documents regarding education of several engineers.

The tender was planned for August 16, 2018.

The auction won’t be held until consideration of the complaint from the Adamant company.

The project will be financed from the city budget funds, provided for the Program of Economic and Social Development of Kyiv for 2018.

The construction period is 36 months.

The route of the site will pass through the territory of Shevchenkivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv.

A complex of facilities on the territory of the electric depot is planned to be located in Podilskyi district.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal subway maintenance enterprise suspended the tender for the construction of the section in absence of bids.

In July 2018, three companies submitted their bids for construction of the Syrets-Pechersk subway line section from the Syrets subway station to housing estate Vynohradar for UAH 5.9 billion.