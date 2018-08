Prosecutors Want Court To Collect UAH 99,000 Of Legal Expenses From Yanukovych

During the debates in the trial of former president Viktor Yanukovych accused of high treason prosecutors requested the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv to collect UAH 99,000 of legal expenses from Yanukovych.

This is said in their speech for the debates published by Larysa Sarhan, the press secretary of the Prosecutor General’s Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the debates on August 16 prosecutors requested the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv to sentence former president Viktor Yanukovych to 15 years in prison.

Yanukovych is accused of high treason (Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), violation of foreign territorial supremacy (Article 110 of the Criminal Code), planning and waging an aggressive war (Article 437 of the Criminal Code).