Culture Ministry Puts Prilepin And Other 3 Russian Writers On List Of Persons Posing Threat To National Securi

Following a motion from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) the Culture Ministry has added Russian writer Zakhar (Eugene) Prilepin, who participated in the Donbas conflict on the side of militants, and other 3 Russian writers to the list of persons who pose threat to the national security of Ukraine.

The list is available on the website of the Culture Ministry of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The three writers are Lev Vershynin, Alexander Tamonikov, and Alexander Shirokorad.

As at August 15, the list included 138 persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine following a recommendation of the Security Service of Ukraine put Russian singer Larisa Dolina, rapper Aleksey Dolmatov (nickname Guf), actress Alisa Freindlich and four more artists on the list of persons threatening to national security of Ukraine.