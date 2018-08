Court To Continue Debates In Yanukovych Case On September 13

The Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv will continue the debates during the trial of former president Viktor Yanukovych, who is accused of high treason, on September 13.

Presiding judge Vladislav Devyatko announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On August 16, the court began the debates and prosecutors delivered their speech.

The court invited the defense (five paid lawyers of Yanukovych and one public lawyer) to deliver their speeches too.

The paid lawyers of Yanukovych demanded cancellation of the defense and return to interrogation of witnesses.

Public lawyer Yurii Riabovol asked the court to postpone the debates by three months, as he had read a mere of 28 out of 75 volumes of the case.

The court decided that 30 days is enough for the defense to prepare for the debates.

The trial will continue on September 13-14. The reserve dates for the debates are September 17 and September 18.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, prosecutors asked the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv to sentence Yanukovych accused of high treason to 15 years in prison.