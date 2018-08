The Ukrainian army has trained personnel to use Javelin anti-tank missiles.

General Staff Chief Viktor Muzhenko said this in an interview with BBC News Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The military element which has Javelins in service has undergone training and is prepared to use them,” he said.

Muzhenko says the Ukrainian army is preparing to act not only in the frames of the Minsk agreement but also in the environment of a full-scale military aggression. In this context, the General Staff considers certain regeneration of military units necessary.

