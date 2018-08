Television And Radio Committee Drafts Cabinet’s Resolution To Introduce Sanctions Against 35 Russian Publishin

The State Television and Radio Broadcasting Committee has submitted a draft governmental resolution to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to introduce special economic and other sanctions against Russian publishing companies for producing anti-Ukrainian content.

The Committee announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the State Television and Radio Broadcasting Committee has been monitoring the market of books for three years to find books and other printed products containing anti-Ukrainian content.

The Committee has drawn a list of books aiming against Ukraine’s independence and books containing propaganda of violence, race discrimination, religious animosity etc.

As at August 15, 2018, the list includes 192 books.

The draft governmental resolution follows instruction of Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine Viacheslav Kyrylenko.

The governmental resolution is expected to cut imports of Russian books and will open new opportunities of the Ukrainian publishing companies in the market.

