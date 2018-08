Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman says the Ukraine NOW brand of Ukraine has won a prize at the Red Dot Design Award competition in Germany.

The Prime Minister wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Branding #UkraineNow has got one of the most respected awards in the world of design Red Dot. This is recognition of our creative industry and a wonderful accomplishment of the State,” he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 10, 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers endorsed the brand Ukraine NOW for promoting Ukraine in the world.

The Kyiv-based Banda agency developed the brand.