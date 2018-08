Emergency Service Not To Let Bochkovskyi Enter Office Without Decision Of Cabinet

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine will not let Serhii Bochkovskyi, who has been reinstated by a court as the head of the Service, in the office without a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Volodymyr Ovsianyk, deputy head of the press service of the State Emergency Service, said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“A decision on reinstatement is adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers. We have not received any document of the cabinet on his reinstatement,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Bochkovskyi will make attempts to occupy his office on August 16-17.

On April 26, 2018, the Kyiv Administrative Appeal Court upheld the decision to reinstate the former head of the State Emergency Service Bochkovskyi.

On August 7, 2018, the Kyiv Administrative Appeal Court upheld the decision to reinstate Bochkovskyi.

Bochkovskyi and deputy head of the State Emergency Service Vasyl Stoetskyi were detained at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 25, 2015, on suspicion of corruption.

Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov rules out reinstatement of Bochkovskyi as head of the State Emergency Service.