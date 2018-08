Ukraine Not Recognizing Russia’s Decision To Annul Ukrainian Licenses For Use Of Subsoil In Crimea

Ukraine does not recognize Russia’s decision to annul Ukrainian licenses for use of subsoil in the Crimea.

The Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine gave the position in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Ostap Semerak notes that 131 licenses issued by the Ukrainian government are valid at present in the Crimea.

The Minister says neither Ukraine nor international organizations recognize the law of Russia terminating the licenses issued by the Ukrainian government for use of subsoil in the Crimea.

Ukraine is determined to defend its right for using resources of the Crimea at international instances.

On July 26, 2018, the Russian State Duma adopted a law introducing a new order of registration of licenses for use of subsoil in the territory of the Russian Federation. The law was published on August 3.

The law terminates the licenses issued by the Ukrainian government for the use of subsoil of the Black Sea and the Azov Sea.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has appointed Deputy Foreign Minister Olena Zerkal to represent Ukraine's interests in the United Nations International Court of Justice during the consideration of a lawsuit against Russia on its violations of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Ukraine filed a lawsuit against Russia in September 2016 for violating its obligations under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expects the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea to consider the lawsuit against Russia on violations of its obligations within the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea by the end of 2018.