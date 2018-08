The sole shareholder of the Biopharma private joint-stock company (Kyiv) decided to liquidate the enterprise.

Biopharma announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, the reason for this decision was the unsatisfactory proceeds of financial flows from the implementation of economic activities.

At the same time, the statement says that the company's assets are enough to calculate its liabilities.

Besides, according to the website of the National Commission for Securities and Stock Market, the company's net sales of products for 2017 amounted to only UAH 7,000, while in 2016 net income amounted to UAH 109.664 million, and the company's loss for 2017 amounted to UAH 14.413 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Biopharma is engaged in the production of immunological and other medicines.

The 100% stake in the company is owned by Cyprus Niobera Investments.