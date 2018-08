The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine has commenced consideration of a monopoly abuse case against the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, following its introduction of requirements of provision of personal information of households.

The Antimonopoly Committee announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Ukrtransgaz has posted on its website new forms of monthly nomination/re-nomination of customer of services on natural gas transportation.

The new forms contained sections for personal data of consumers not defined by the GTS Code, including full name, address, and individual tax number.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Commission on State Regulation of Energy and Utility Services (the Energy Commission) has postponed the introduction of daily gas balancing from August 1 to October 1 and fined the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transmission system, UAH 850,000 for failure to comply with the Gas Transmission System Code’s requirement to create an information platform for introducing daily balancing on the gas market.