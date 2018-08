The Command of the Joint Forces Operation has ordered to enhance the tactical efficiency of rocket-launching artillery.

The press center of the Joint Forces Operation announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, JFO Commander General Serhii Nayev has ordered exercises and other measures to enhance the tactical efficiency of rocket-launching artillery, including the Uragan multiple rocket launchers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, states that the Russian Federation is getting ready for launching of the military-economic blockade of the Sea of Azov.