Court Returns For Finalization To NACP Administrative Protocols Against Emergency Service Ex-Head Bochkovskyi

The Brovary inter-district court of Kyiv region has returned for finalization to the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) administrative protocols against Serhii Bochkovskyi, the former head of the State Emergency Service.

His lawyer Volodymyr Yenich said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

“The materials the court had received were returned back to the NACP,” he said.

According to him, the NACP will correct the administrative protocols and will send them to the court again.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 8, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention decided to direct to a court two administrative protocols against Bochkovskyi for late submission of electronic asset declarations for 2016 and 2017.

On April 26, 2018, the Kyiv Administrative Appeal Court upheld the decision to reinstate the former head of the State Emergency Service, Serhii Bochkovskyi.

On August 7, the Kyiv Administrative Appeal Court upheld the decision to reinstate the former head of the State Emergency Service, Serhii Bochkovskyi.

Bochkovskyi and deputy head of the State Emergency Service Vasyl Stoetskyi were detained at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 25, 2015, on suspicion of corruption.