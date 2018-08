The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities states that in July 2018 the highest natural gas price for consumers (except for the population) made UAH 12,500 per thousand cubic meters (VAT inclusive, less transportation costs).

The Commission said this after monitoring the gas prices, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since October 1, 2015 (the moment when the Law of Ukraine On Natural Gas Market took effect), the Energy Commission has not set the ceiling price of gas for consumers and state-financed establishments.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company as well as private companies set gas prices independently.

The Energy Commission said that the highest natural gas price for industrial consumers in January 2017 was UAH 10,806.12 per thousand cubic meters; UAH 11,034.73 per thousand cubic meters in February 2017; UAH 11,034.73 per thousand cubic meters in March 2017; UAH 11,022.01 per thousand cubic meters in April 2017; UAH 11,022.01 per thousand cubic meters in May 2017; UAH 11,500 per thousand cubic meters in June 2017; UAH 11,500 per thousand cubic meters from July to November 2017; and UAH 12,500 per thousand cubic meters in December 2017.

Since November 1, 2015, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company introduced the system of natural gas pricing differentiated by categories of consumers and supply conditions. The system envisions pricing for gas sold to industrial consumers, state-financed and religious organizations.