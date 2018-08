Eight employees of the State Guard Service protect Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Nazar Kholodnytskyi.

A source in the law enforcement agencies said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The source says Kholodnytskyi has 8 bodyguards and at least three of them serve daily.

The security measures followed threats in November 2016.

Media have reported that Kholodnytskyi has ten bodyguards.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, Kholodnytskyi took a vacation until September 13.

On July 26, the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors decided to reprimand Deputy Prosecutor General / Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Kholodnytskyi.