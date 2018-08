Russian Authorities Allow Russian Human Rights Activist Svetova To Visit Colony Where Ukrainian Filmmaker Sent

The Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences of Russia has allowed Russian human rights activist Zoya Svetova to allow a colony where Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov serves his sentence.

Mikhail Fedotov, the head of the Council for human rights with the Russian president, wrote this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, the Council for human rights with the Russian president asked the Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences of Russia to allow Zoya Svetova to visit correctional camp-8 in the town of Labytnangi in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug.

"The permission of the Federal Service for the Execution of Sentences has just been received," he wrote.

Fedotov gives no further details.

Zoya Svetova is a Russian journalist and human rights activist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on August 25, 2015, a Russian court sentenced Sentsov to 20 years in prison for allegedly planning terrorist attacks in the annexed Crimea.

On May 14, Sentsov began the hunger strike to demand that the Russian authorities release 64 Ukrainian political prisoners from Russian prisons.

On August 9, Russia’s human rights representative Tatyana Moskalkova has sent photos of jailed Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov to the Ukrainian parliament’s human rights representative Liudmyla Denisova and assured her that he is in satisfactory condition.

On August 9, Sentsov's lawyer Dinze said that the Ukrainian filmmaker had suffered a third medical crisis and that his health was in critical condition.