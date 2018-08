The European Union has allocated EUR 15.5 million as another non-refundable tranche in compliance with the agreement on financing the program supporting comprehensive reform of the public administration in Ukraine.

The press service of the Ukrainian government announced this in a statement citing Minister of the Cabinet of Ministers Oleksandr Sayenko, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The first part if the tranche is a fix one and amounts to EUR 5 million. The size of the second part depends on success of the reforms. The second part amounts to EUR 10.5 million in compliance with certain indicators.

The funds will be channeled to the state budget of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2017, the European Union decided to allocate the first fixed tranche of budget support of EUR 10 million to Ukraine within a EU's program supporting comprehensive reform of the public administration in the country.