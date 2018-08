Ukrainian servicemen participation in the mission in Afghanistan are engaged in mine clearing and study the security situation.

Valentyn Levchyk, acting head of the department for military cooperation and peacekeeping operations of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Ukraine's 11 military serve at various positions in Afghanistan. We have officers in Kabul. They are security officers. And our center in Heart as an element of the regional training-advisory command West. There we have two mine clearing groups within Italy's military contingent," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has decided to send another 16 military for participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2018.

NATO welcomes the decision of Ukraine to boost the number of Ukrainian military in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.