The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) does not pay any compensation to Ukraine for participation in peacekeeping missions.

Valentyn Levchyk, acting head of the department for military cooperation and peacekeeping operations of the General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"Neither NATO nor the European Union pays compensations for our participation," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine has decided to send another 16 military for participation in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan until the end of 2018.

NATO welcomes the decision of Ukraine to boost the number of Ukrainian military in the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan.