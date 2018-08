The National Bank of Ukraine says the financing of the International Monetary Fund will have positive effects on the forex market of the country.

The press service of the Ukrainian central bank announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the National Bank welcomes the arrival of a mission of the International Monetary Fund planned for early September. According to the statement, the visit indicates Ukraine's persistent course for reforms and improved perspectives for allocation of financial assistance of the IMF for supporting macroeconomic stability and providing access to official financing of other international partners.

"The arrival of the mission of the IMF in Kyiv will be a step towards lower uncertainty regarding further development of the situation in Ukraine's economy and improvement of expectations of the market participants," the press service quoted NBU Governor Yakiv Smolii as saying.

The Ukrainian central bank believes that the perspectives of obtaining financing from the IMF will have positive effects on the situation on the forex market of Ukraine and will boost capacities of the Ukrainian government to raise loans in the international capital markets for performing peak payments on the state debts in 2018-2020 on better terms regardless of the weaker interests of investors in assets in the emerging markets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a mission of the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Ukraine on September 6.

The Ukrainian central bank expects a tranche of close to USD 2 billion from the IMF by the end of 2018.