Production Of Motor Vehicles Down 67% To 221 Units In July

In July 2018, the production of motor vehicles decreased by 67% to 221 units month over month.

Ukravtoprom automobile producers association announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the production of motor vehicles in July decreased by 57% year over year.

According to the statement, the negative trend accounted for reduction in production at the Eurocar plant. The plant assembled a mere of 150 cars in July against 600 in June and 300 in July 2017.

A mere of 5 trucks were manufactured in Ukraine in July against 50 in July 2017.

In July 2018, the production of buses decreased by 11 to 66 buses month over month and increased by 8 year over year.

In the first seven months of 2018, Ukraine manufactured 4,074 motor vehicles, 1.4% fewer year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the production of motor vehicles increased by 63% to 8,586 units year-over-year.