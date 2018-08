Colliers International: Demand For One-Room Apartments In Secondary Real Estate Market In Kyiv 45% In July

Colliers International international consulting company states that in July the demand for one-room apartments in the secondary real estate market in Kyiv was the highest in comparison with other housing groups and amounted to 45%.

This is stated in the research of the company, conducted in conjunction with the Address.ua portal of real estate, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the research, in July, 37% of users of Address.ua looking for secondary real estate for purchase, were interested in two-room apartments, 16% - three-room.

Besides, the highest demand was for housing worth up to USD 30,000 - 59% of total demand.

The share of requests for apartments in the amount of USD 30,000 -USD 50,000 was 16%, UAH 50,000 - USD 70,000 - 19%, for apartments worth more than USD 70,000 - 6%.

It is also reported that in July, the average median offer price in the secondary market in Kyiv was USD 1,034 per square meter, which is less than 0.1% higher than June.

The research was based on an analysis of the portal data, which were collected from July 1 to July 30.

The number of visits for this period was 231,875.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier Colliers International forecasted a decline in house prices in the secondary real estate market in Kyiv in 2018.

Colliers International is an international consulting company providing services in the field of commercial real estate in 61 countries of the world.

The company provides consulting services in the rental and sale of office, retail and storage facilities, in the field of hotel real estate, property valuation and management services, and conducts investment project analysis.

Representation of Colliers International in Ukraine was founded in Kyiv in 1997.

Portal Address.ua is an online information service for buying, selling, renting and exchanging real estate in Ukraine. It is part of the Address Group, a group of companies that provide online information services for the search and promotion of real estate in Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Moldova.