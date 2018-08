Ukraine Ups USF Gas Reserves By 80.6% To 13.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since April 9

Since April 9, when the 2018 gas injection season started, Ukraine has boosted natural gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 80.6% or 5,994.02 million cubic meters to 13,432.19 million cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since August 1, a total of 593.18 million cubic meters of gas have been injected into the USF.

The average daily gas injection volume since August 1 has made 53.9 million cubic meters.

As at August 11, Ukraine had 13,432.19 million cubic meters of gas in the USF, 2.3% or 309.68 million cubic meters less year over year (13,741.87 million cubic meters).

Since August 1, Ukraine imported a total of 438.07 million cubic meters of gas: 237.932 million cubic meters through the Slovak Republic, 176.355 million cubic meters through Hungary, and 23.783 million cubic meters through the Republic of Poland.

Since August 1, Ukraine has produced 627.344 million cubic meters of gas, and transited 2,718.503 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has urged the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, Ministry of Energy and Coal Industry, Economic Development and Trade Ministry and the Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, to accumulate 17 billion cubic meters of gas in the USF as at November 1, 2018.

Ukraine finished the 2017-2018 heating season on April 8, 2018 having 7,435.16 million cubic meters of gas in the USF.