Naftogaz Ups Price Of Gas Purchases From Private Gas Producers In August By 1.5% To UAH 8,209 Per 1000 Cubic M

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company has increased the price of purchasing of gas from private gas producers in Ukraine in August by another 1.5% to UAH 8,209 per 1000 cubic meters (less VAT) as compared to August 1.

The press service of the national company announced this in a statement, Ukraine News Agency reports.

“Although the demand for natural gas is traditionally low in the summer season Naftogaz has received no offers from gas suppliers. For this reason the company has increased the August purchase price,” reads the statement.

The purchase price has been increased to UAH 8,209 per 1,000 cubic meters (less VAT).

The sale price for households remains UAH 4,942 per 1,000 cubic meters (less VAT).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company increased the price of purchasing of gas from private gas producers in Ukraine in August by 6% to UAH 8,088 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding VAT) as compared to July.

Naftogaz of Ukraine increased the price of purchasing of gas from private gas producers in Ukraine in July by 10.6% to UAH 7,629 per 1000 cubic meters (excluding VAT) compared to June.