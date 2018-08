Russian-Based Vnesheconombank Not Ruling Out Closure Of Prominvestbank

Russian-based Vnesheconombank (VEB) does not rule out closure of Prominvestbank (Kyiv).

Russian paper Kommersant reports this citing cources, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At present, the daughter bank of VEB is stopping issuing new loans and attract deposits.

The Russian state corporation is likely to close Prominvestbank, but a final decision will be made in November 2018.

Expert estimates losses of VEB from the closure of the Ukrainian bank at close to RUR 13 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, founded in 1992, Prominvestbank is controlled by Russia-based Vnesheconombank (VEB).

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine imposed sanctions on banks with Russian state capital in March 2017.

According data from the National Bank of Ukraine, Prominvestbank was the 13th largest by asset size (UAH 22.4 billion) out of the 88 banks operating in Ukraine as of October 1, 2017.

In the first half of 2018, Kyiv-based Prominvestbank decreased loss 11.6 to UAH 405.555 million year over year (then UAH 4.72 billion).

In 2017, Prominvestbank increased its loss by 32% to UAH 7.7 billion.