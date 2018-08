The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine projects that the cost of PrivatBank will make between UAH 40 billion and UAH 65 billion in 2022.

This is said in the strategy of the development of PrivatBank until 2022, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It reads that the Cabinet of Ministers has additionally capitalized the financial institution for UAH 155.4 billion since its nationalization in December 2016.

The said option of the strategy envisages net profit of the bank of UAH 8 billion in 2022. The profitability of the stock capital will be 25%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the first half of 2018, PrivatBank received a net profit of UAH 6.926 billion.

In 2017, the nationalized PrivatBank decreased its loss 7.4 times to UAH 23.914 billion year over year (UAH 176.238 million in 2016).

On December 18, 2016, the Ukrainian Government decided to enter the capital of PrivatBank.

In compliance with the decision, the state represented by the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine became the owner of the 100-percent stake in the bank and PrivatBank was additionally capitalized for UAH 116.8 billion.

On December 21, 2016, PrivatBank officially became a state-owned bank.