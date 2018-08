The municipal enterprise of the Kyiv city state administration Kyivkomunservis invited a competition to determine the provider of services for the arrangement of an enterprise for the processing and disposal of domestic waste generated in Kyiv.

The Kyiv city state administration announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The competition is held on the basis, in particular, of the decisions of the Kyiv City Council "On some issues related to the management of household waste in the territory of the city of Kyiv" and "On the implementation of the decision of the tender commission to determine the provider of services for the removal of domestic waste in the city of Kyiv."

The competition will be held in two stages: at the first stage, participants will be assessed for eligibility requirements, at the second stage - consideration and evaluation of proposals.

Entrepreneurs of all forms of ownership may participate in the competition.

The number of participants is not limited.

Applications for participation in the contest will begin to be accepted from August 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv city state administration began the process of partial covering of the territory of the solid domestic waste landfill in Pidhirtsi village of Obukhiv district of Kyiv region with mineral soil.

The Kyiv city state administration intends to build 5 centers for the sorting of solid household waste.