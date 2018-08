The State Border Guard Service (SBGS) stated an increase in the flow of illegal migrants in July.

The press service of the SBGS announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total number of illegal migrants detained at the border in July increased by 3% compared with June. During the past month, 240 "travelers" were detained," the statement reads.

It is noted that the border guards detained 144 people while attempting to illegally cross the border, which is the highest indicator for three years (98 people in July 2017, 109 in July 2016) and exceeds June 2018 by 46 people.

In particular, they were Vietnamese citizens (almost 40 people), Bangladesh and Pakistan (17 each), Iraq, Sri Lanka, Moldova, Russia, Morocco, Mongolia, India, Iran, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Turkey.

Most often, illegal migrants were detained on the border with Romania (3.5 times more than in June), Hungary (2.5 times more than in June) and Poland (by 43% more than in June).

435 potential illegal migrants were also denied entry to the country when they attempted to cross the border legally.

They were citizens of Turkey, India, Iraq, Libya, Moldova, Georgia, Nigeria, Russia and Iran.

The SBGS adds that in July, 90 people violated the rules of stay in Ukraine, that is less than in June - 135 people.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 25, the Speaker of the State Border Guard Service Oleh Slobodian stated that the Service is in favor of renewing the criminal liability for smuggling.