Court Closes Case Against Kharkiv City Mayor Kernes As Prosecutor's Office Refuses To Take Part In Debates

The Poltava Kyivskyi District Court has closed the case against Kharkiv city mayor Hennadii Kernes as the prosecutor's office refused to participate in debates.

Judge of the Poltava Kyivskyi City Court, Andrii Antonov, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The case against Kernes had been considered since May 2015.

The ruling can be appealed against at a court of appeal.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2015, the court started considering the case against Hennadii Kernes and his bodyguards accused of threats of homicide, tortures and kidnapping.