The Ukrzaliznytsia public joint-stock company scheduled two additional suburban trains Dnipro - Henichesk (Kherson region) on August 24 and 26.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of Prydniprovska railway, a part of Ukrzaliznytsia.

The train passes through the territory of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson regions.

On August 24 and 26 the train will depart from Dnipro at 09:48 a.m. and arrive in Henichesk at 02:26 p.m.

In the opposite direction, the train will depart from Henichesk at 02:56 p.m. and arrive in Dnipro at 07:43 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrzaliznytsia has scheduled an additional train Kyiv -Odesa since July 14.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.