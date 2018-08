3 Companies Bidding For Construction Of Subway Section To Vynohradar Housing Estate For UAH 5.9 Billion

Three companies have submitted their bids for construction of the Syrets-Pechersk subway line section from the Syrets subway station to housing estate Vynohradar for UAH 5.9 billion.

This follows from the bids posted in the ProZorro procurement system, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the companies are Kyiv-based Interbudtonel, Kyiv-based Kyivmetrobud and Mukachevo-based Adamant construction company.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May, the Kyivskyi Metropoliten municipal subway maintenance enterprise suspended the tender for the construction of the section in absence of bids.