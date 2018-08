Association Of Pig Breeders: Prices For Pork In Live Weight Up 1% To UAH 46.5 Per Kilo Over Late July

The Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders informs that as at the middle of August the average price for pork of the 1st category in live weight increased by 1% compared to the end of July and is UAH 45-46.5 per kilo.

The Association announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Over the past two weeks, the average market price of live poultry slaughter pigs of slaughter conditions has risen by almost 1%, and the range of price ranges has also moved forward. In particular, most of the commodity lots of slaughterhouse pigs were purchased at UAH 45-46.5 per kilo. While in the east and south of the country, higher prices were occasionally observed," the statement reads.

Besides, polls of procurement companies indicated their willingness to raise prices for pork in live weight.

In particular, more than half of the representatives of the meat-processing industry believe that next week most lots will purchase at UAH 45-45.5 per kilo.

This is half a hryvnia above the expected price range on August 6-10.

On the other hand, about 30% of meat processors believe that the domestic price in the second decade of August will cross the level of UAH 46 per kilo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders states a reduction in the pig population by 5.3% to 6.456 million head in January-June 2018 year-over-year.

Ukrainian Association of Pig Breeders reported a reduction in the number of pig population by 8.2% or 0.55 million pigs to 6.1 million pigs at the beginning of 2018 year-over-year.