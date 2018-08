DCH Group of Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi completed the fulfillment of financial obligations to Evraz as part of the acquisition of the Sukha Balka ore mining and processing enterprise. Evraz reported this in its financial statement.

As follows from the document, DCH Group made the latest payments of $15 million for Sukha Balka ore mining and processing enterprise and $3 million of dividends under the transaction totaling $109 million.

As Evraz reports, Yaroslavsky's DCH has successfully purchased another asset of the Russian group in Ukraine – the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant (DMZ). Initially, it was a question of about $106 million as the cost of this asset, but the final amount of the selling transaction of 97.73% of shares in DMZ to Ukrainian businessman equaled $35 million.

SQ Reference. DCH Group of Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi is one of the largest and most dynamically developing Ukrainian business groups with more than 20 years of history. The Group has implemented many successful investment projects in the priority areas of its interests – finance, industry, development, transport, etc. In particular, in the financial sector, Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi successfully developed practically from scratch UkrSibBank, which he sold later to the international BNP Paribas Group. Recently, DCH Group acquired one of the largest Ukrainian insurance companies INGO. Investment history in the industrial sector includes the development of Northern Iron Ore Enrichment Works (Northern GOK) and Cherkassy Azot, the acquisition and post-crisis rehabilitation of the Kharkiv Tractor Plant, the purchase of the Sukha Balka mine and of the Dnipro Metallurgical Plant, known as Petrovka.

Among other successful investment projects of Yaroslavskyi are the participation in the share capital, development and further sale to international investors of Kyivstar, the largest national mobile communication operator.

Founder, owner and president of DCH Oleksandr Yaroslavskyi is one of the most famous Ukrainian businessmen, whose investments in the economy of the Kharkiv region alone equal over $1 billion. In particular, as a general investor of Euro-2012, he invested over $300 million in the creation and development of Kharkiv's urban and sports infrastructure before Euro-2012 (airport, stadium, the first luxury hotel in the city, additional sports infrastructure facilities).