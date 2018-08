Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, states that the Russian Federation is getting ready for launching of the military-economic blockade of the Sea of Azov.

Press service of the NSDC has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on August 9, Turchynov verified readiness for counteracting the Russian aggression in the south of Ukraine, organization of coastal defense and protection of the Sea of Azov coast.

He noted that the military buildup by Russia goes along with outrage of the international maritime law in the Sea of Azov.

According to Turchynov, in particular, such violations are reflected in illegal construction of the Kerch Bridge and growing number of arrests of Ukrainian and international vessels by Russian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine considers inexpedient laying mines in some parts of the Sea of Azov.