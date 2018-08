Poroshenko: ‘Glory To Ukraine' Slogan Will Be Used In Official Ceremony For First Time During August 24 Milita

The military slogan 'Glory to Ukraine, Glory to Heroes' will be used in an official ceremony during a military parade commemorating Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24.

President Petro Poroshenko announced this during a visit to the Artem state joint-stock holding company (Kyiv), which is part of the Ukroboronprom state defense concern, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"After careful discussions with military personnel, military units, ATO veterans, and workers, as well as meetings with the minister of defense, the National Security and Defense Council, and the government, I have decided that the slogan ‘Glory to Ukraine’ will be used in an official ceremony for the first time during the military parade marking Ukraine’s Independence Day on August 24…" Poroshenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 4,500 soldiers and 250 pieces of military equipment will be involved in a military parade commemorating Ukraine’s 27th independence anniversary in Kyiv on August 24.

In July, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international mass media to stop interpreting the 'Glory to Ukraine' slogan as an ultra-nationalist slogan.