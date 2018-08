SACPO Deputy Head Kryvenko To Repay UAH-614,000 Loan To Kholodnytskyi Within 1 Year

The deputy head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO), Volodymyr Kryvenko, intends to repay a loan of UAH 614,000 to the SACPO’s head Nazar Kholodnytskyi within one year.

A SACPO source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"They agreed one year," the source said.

According to him, Kryvenko will repay the loan earlier if he sells his apartment in Cherkasy.

The source said that Kryvenko earned the money for his apartment in Kyiv through honest labor.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kryvenko has declared an interest-free loan of UAH 614,000 from Kholodnytskyi.

Kryvenko bought an apartment with 86 square meters of space in Kyiv for UAH 2 million.