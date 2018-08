Ukrzaliznytsia public joint stock company plans to launch the Kyiv - Minsk - Vilnius - Riga train on September 28.

Ukrzaliznytsia announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The train of the four capitals will go to the first flight on September 28, 2018, and will run weekly. Now the railway administrations of the countries through which the train route runs will conduct the final coordination of the fare", the statement reads.

According to the statement, the new train No.32/31 Kyiv - Minsk - Vilnius - Riga will departure from the Kyiv-Pasazhyrskyi station at 02:07 p.m. and arrive in Riga the next day at 09:05 a.m.

The train will return at 11:10 a.m. and arrive in Kyiv at 06:42 p.m.

When cruising towards Riga, the train will stop at 11:35 p.m. in Minsk and at 00:25 a.m. in Vilnius.

When cruising towards Kyiv - at 03:48 p.m. in Vilnius and at 20:17 p.m. in Minsk.

Besides, the train will make stops at the next stations: Slovechne, Kalinkovichi, Zhlobin, Molodechno, Smorgon, Gudogai, Kyana, Siauliai and Jelgava.

The train will run 10 cars, of which 9 are coupe and 1 is of the luxury class.

In 6 cars the compartment will be divided into male and female.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Ukrzaliznytsia announced intention to launch the Kyiv - Minsk - Vilnius - Riga flight.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported a profit of UAH 114 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of UAH 20.06 billion for 2017.

Ukrzaliznytsia began commercial operations as a public joint-stock company on December 1, 2015.

Ukrzaliznytsia operates the Donetsk, Lviv, Odesa, Southern, Southwestern, and Prydniprovskyi railways, as well as other enterprises and organizations facilitating transportation of goods and passengers.