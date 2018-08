The Kyiv Court of Appeal has upheld the extension of the arrest of Non-affiliated Member of the Verkhovna Rada Nadiya Savchenko until September 7.

Savchenko's attorney Kostiantyn Hlyba has said this to the press, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lawyer called the ruling unclear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 30, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) completed an investigation into a criminal case against Savchenko and Officer Corps organization head Volodymyr Ruban suspected of terrorism.