Poroshenko Urges Diplomats To Draft Resolution On Crimea For UN General Assembly

President Petro Poroshenko has urged diplomats to draft a resolution on the Russia-annexed Crimea for the next session of the United Nations General Assembly to open on September 18.

The President of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Poroshenko recalled that earlier, the UN General Assembly had many times supported the Ukraine's position.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, the UN General Assembly picked Ukraine as a member of the UN Economic and Social Council for 2019-2021.