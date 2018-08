NACP Demanding Avakov Conduct Internal Investigation Into Violations During Submission Of E-Declarations By In

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) demands that Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov conduct an internal investigation into the violations during submission of e-declarations by employees of the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, early in June, the NACP demanded that National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) Artem Sytnik conduct an internal investigation into a conflict of interests in detectives of the NACB.