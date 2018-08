Poroshenko Gifts UAH 1.1 Million, Part Of Rights For Residential House In Kozyn In Kyiv Region Worth UAH 9.5 M

President Petro Poroshenko has presented UAH 1.1 million in cash funds and a part of rights for a residential house with farm buildings in Kozyn (Kyiv region) worth UAH 9.5 million to his elder son, a member of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Oleksii Poroshenko.

This is said in Oleksii Poroshenko's statement about substantial changes for this year posted in the State Register of Declarations of Persons Authorized to Fulfill Functions of the State or Local-Self Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The total area of the house makes 1,331.7 square meters, and the total cost makes UAH 30 million.

According to the electronic declaration for 2017, the house belonged to Petro Poroshenko, and his spouse, two daughters and his younger son used it for free.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early August Petro Poroshenko declared another UAH 1.3 million in interest income from deposits with International Investment Bank.