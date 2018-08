Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, who is serving a jail sentence in Russia, is in critical condition.

Sentsov’s sister Nataliya Kaplan announced this on Facebook, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Everything is not just bad, everything is catastrophically bad. Oleg sent me a letter through his lawyer. He almost does not get up. He wrote that the end is near and he was not talking about freedom," she wrote.

Kaplan said that Sentsov also asked whether anyone was still interested in his hunger strike because he was not receiving letters.

Acceding to her, the European Court of Human Rights is insisting on transfer of Sentsov to a civilian hospital closer to his place of residence.

Sentsov refused to be transferred because he believes he will not survive transportation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia’s Federal Service for Execution of Punishments has denied reports that Sentsov’s health has deteriorated and said that his health condition is satisfactory.