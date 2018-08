The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has paid USD 100,000 to Viacheslav Pyvovarnyk, the organizer of a failed murder of Russian journalist Arkadiy Babchenko.

The operation participant, a fake 'killer' of the journalist Oleksii Tsymbaliuk has written this on his page on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I got insider info… Pyvovarnyk got USD 100,000 from FSB guys for the Babchenko's murder," the post reads.

Tsymbaliuk did not specify the source of the information.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine has notified in absentia Pyvovarnyk, who presumably assisted Borys Herman suspected of organizing murder of Babchenko, that Pyvovarnyk is suspected of preparing terrorist attacks in Ukraine.

According to data of law enforcers, Pyvovarnyk is in the territory of the Russian Federation.