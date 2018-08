Poroshenko Gifts UAH 1.1 Million, Part Of Rights For Residential House In Kozyn In Kyiv Region Worth UAH 9.5 Million To Son Oleksii 18:28

Sister: Ukrainian Filmmaker Sentsov In Critical Condition 18:25

Operation Participant Tsymbaliuk: Russian FSB Paid USD 100,000 To Babchenko's Failed Murder Organizer Pyvovarnyk 18:15

July Salary Of Avakov UAH 95,200, His Deputies From UAH 27,400 To UAH 79,300, State Secretary UAH 81,300 18:13

Temperature Of +25…+27, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Thursday 18:11

Ukraine Signs Agreement With Argentina On Transfer Of Convicts 18:09

U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo Calling On Ukraine To Fulfill Rest Of IMF's Requirements 18:07

Major Cryptocurrencies Cheapening On Wednesday 18:06

Bitcoin Cheapens By 6.1% To USD 6,558 On Wednesday 18:04