U.S. Secretary Of State Pompeo Calling On Ukraine To Fulfill Rest Of IMF's Requirements

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on Ukraine to fulfill the rest of the requirements of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The U.S. Department of State has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Mr. Pompeo also confirmed the support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and once again noted that his country would never recognize the annexation of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea by the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Petro Poroshenko and United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have discussed joint efforts in counteracting the implementation of the Nord Stream-2 project, release of the Ukrainian hostages in the Russian Federation, and deployment of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Donbas.

During their phone conversation, the two parties noted that the sanctions against Russia would remain intact until the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine had been restored.

Besides, Mr. Pompeo congratulated Poroshenko on the commencement of the Higher Anticorruption Court's work.

The parties also discussed enhancement of strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States in particular, in the field of security and defense.

They also talked about the support for reforms inter alia the development of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Early in August, the U.S. Senate supported allocation of USD 250 million for Ukraine for security enhancement in 2019.