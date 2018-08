NBU Sends UAH 44.6 Billion Of Profit For 2017 To State Budget

The National Bank of Ukraine has channeled all its profit for 2017 worth UAH 44.6 billion into the state budget.

Press service of the central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The 2017 profit of the central bank was channeled in a number of tranches agreed with the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the NBU has approved redistribution of the 2017 profit of UAH 44.6 billion.