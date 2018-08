Police and prosecutors are planning to resume investigation in the case of Oleksandr Kostenko, who has just been released from a Russian prison after serving his sentence.

A source in police said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"At present a detective and a prosecutor draw a plan of investigative actions," the source said.

No decision on resumption of the criminal case has been made.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says the criminal case against Oleksandr Kostenko was suspended as he was not in the country.

In May 2014, the Security Service of Ukraine reported about arrest of Kostenko and the head of the Azov-Crimea Civil Corps on suspicion of preparing terrorist attacks and storage of weapon in Kyiv, but suspect Kostenko managed to move to the Crimea.

In the Crimea, a former officer of the Crimean company of the Berkut riot police unit wrote to the Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) to inform it that Kostenko threw a stone at him during a protest action of the Euromaidan in Kyiv.

In February 2015, the Russian authorities arrested Kostenko and he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison.

On August 3, 2018, Oleksandr Kostenko emerged from jail in Russia having served his sentence.

He has returned to Ukraine.